GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $75.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 270,952 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

