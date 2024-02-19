Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

