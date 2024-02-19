Royal Bank of Canada Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $172.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.29. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

