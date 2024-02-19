Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.43 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

