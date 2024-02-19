SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $204.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.88.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $165.53 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.