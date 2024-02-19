Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -214.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,178,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,904,000 after buying an additional 1,299,183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

