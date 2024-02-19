BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

