UBS Group Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $58.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.88.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

