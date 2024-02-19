Anterix’s (ATEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of ATEX opened at $38.66 on Friday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 145,155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

