Anterix’s (ATEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Anterix Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.
In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
