Anterix’s (ATEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Anterix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.61. Anterix has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Get Anterix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Anterix news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman purchased 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman acquired 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,507,808.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $29,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,275.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

About Anterix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Anterix by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Anterix by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.