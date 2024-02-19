BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $118.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $246,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 248.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

