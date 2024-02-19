Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Down 1.2 %

GFF opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

