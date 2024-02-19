Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inter & Co, Inc. stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

