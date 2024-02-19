Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lowered to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

