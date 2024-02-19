JMP Securities Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $93.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCOR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE PCOR opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $78.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 20,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,240,394.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,794,147 shares in the company, valued at $353,327,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

