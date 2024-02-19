NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NXRT stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.