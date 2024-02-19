Mizuho Raises EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $39.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

EYPT stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,362,292 shares of company stock valued at $68,924,919 and sold 2,302,282 shares valued at $45,001,561. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

