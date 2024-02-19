UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $118.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100,038 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in UFP Industries by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

