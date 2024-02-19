Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $684,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $209,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 228,237 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,869,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 695,773 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

