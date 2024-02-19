Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($52.46).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,493.13 ($44.12) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,562.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,450.21. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,756 ($34.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,060.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,827.67). Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

