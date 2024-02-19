Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

