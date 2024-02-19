WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.07 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $82.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 470,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 327,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

