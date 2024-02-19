The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.64.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CLX opened at $151.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
