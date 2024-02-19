Robert W. Baird Raises Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $13.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

HCSG stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.