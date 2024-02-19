Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $28.40 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 130,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

