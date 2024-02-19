Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of GBLI opened at $28.40 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.48.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.
