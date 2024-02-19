DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.86.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

