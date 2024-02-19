Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of BRKR opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

