Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cohu by 96.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

