Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 6.4 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,834,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,720,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,295,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.