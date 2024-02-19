Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBTFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.