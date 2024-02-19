Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $13.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 178,058 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

