Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.17, a P/E/G ratio of 112.22 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,069,534.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock worth $117,342,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.