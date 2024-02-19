Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.