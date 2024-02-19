Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Midstream Partners
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.