Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LBPH opened at $21.27 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $507.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 121,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 72,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.