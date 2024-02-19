MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

MediWound stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

