Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOXFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

NNOX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

