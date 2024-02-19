Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NNOX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

