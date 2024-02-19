National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $488.90.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.