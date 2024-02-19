Evercore ISI Increases Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $68.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $25,434.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $51,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $25,434.99. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

