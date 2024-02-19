Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

