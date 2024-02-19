Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

HLLY stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $584.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

