Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

NYSE:AMPS opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,734,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,934,771.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,725 shares of company stock worth $1,412,000. Company insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altus Power by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altus Power by 1,231.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Altus Power by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

