Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.
NYSE:PARR opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
