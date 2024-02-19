Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $36.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PARR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Par Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PARR opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

