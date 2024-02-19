Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. Wedbush began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

RVMD stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $31,831.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $965,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $31,831.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $1,604,322. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

