NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$9.85.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

