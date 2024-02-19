NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$6.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.29.
NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
