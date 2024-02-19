Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
