Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Structure Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $75.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

