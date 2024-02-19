Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $47.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTA. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

Get Intapp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INTA

Intapp Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of INTA opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares in the company, valued at $27,283,450.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 23,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $900,268.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,610,314 shares in the company, valued at $177,266,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,163,003.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,101 shares of company stock worth $9,368,665 over the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.