Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

