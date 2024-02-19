Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.