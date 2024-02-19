Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,765. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

