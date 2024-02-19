Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted to “Buy” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.57 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

