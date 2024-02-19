TD Cowen Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $28.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CEVA

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of CEVA opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CEVA by 233.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,906,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 50,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.